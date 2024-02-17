Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aquaron Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. 29,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,186. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

