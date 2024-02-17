Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Stock Position Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 289,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.85.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

