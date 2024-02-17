Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,316. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

