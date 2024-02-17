384,125 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 344,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 80,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

