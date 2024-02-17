Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,426 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 356.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 487,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 23.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 252,464 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter worth $816,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 14.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 571,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.24 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.