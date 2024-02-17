Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 260 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $153,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.49. The stock had a trading volume of 697,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock worth $17,746,417 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

