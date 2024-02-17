Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

OTIS opened at $91.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

