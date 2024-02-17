Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 1,056,477 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

