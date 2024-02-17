Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 322808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

