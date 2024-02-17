Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.31

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.31 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 293266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

