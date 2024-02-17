SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 59.00.

SharkNinja Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SN traded up 1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is 49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 54.26.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

