10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,194. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,526. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,274,000 after acquiring an additional 107,815 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,710,000 after acquiring an additional 416,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

