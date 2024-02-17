Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 1,634,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,809. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

