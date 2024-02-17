Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,736 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ARRW traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,114. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

