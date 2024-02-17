Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 132,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 740,719 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

