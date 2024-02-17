Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NKE traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 14,590,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

