DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.92.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.63. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

