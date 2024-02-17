Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 15,362 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $326.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

