William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

