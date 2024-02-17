Blair William & Co. IL Sells 500 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 258,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.