Qudian (NYSE:QD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.55

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1326162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a market cap of $573.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qudian by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qudian by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qudian by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Qudian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,122,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

