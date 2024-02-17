Qudian (NYSE:QD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.55

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1326162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Qudian Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $573.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Articles
