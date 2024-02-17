GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.67

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.56, with a volume of 269058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GMS by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

