Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) was down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 455,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 134,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

