Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.85. 1,400,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,139,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

