ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 9.8% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 642,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 761,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

