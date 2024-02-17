Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.06

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 10818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $792.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.