Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.98

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.94, with a volume of 30692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $617.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

