Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$214.80 and last traded at C$214.38, with a volume of 220336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$212.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$197.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,425,289. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

