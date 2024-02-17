Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.67

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.67 and last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 52658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

