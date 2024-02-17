iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.24

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 89386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 677,624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 657,494 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 421,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353,427 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

