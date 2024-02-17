Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $749.89

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $749.89 and last traded at $749.89, with a volume of 4660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $722.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Graham alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Price Performance

Graham Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $700.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Graham’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.