Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 115,347 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG remained flat at $8.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,049. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

BRDG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

