ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOBP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

