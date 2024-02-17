WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,713. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

