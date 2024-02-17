WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.46. The company had a trading volume of 998,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

