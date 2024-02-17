73,115 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of PHINIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,461,000. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,551,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,940,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,772,000.

Shares of PHIN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,582. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

