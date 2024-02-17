WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,799. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

