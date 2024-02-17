Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.48. 194,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

