PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.