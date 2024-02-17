Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70 to $9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +3 to +5% yr/yr or $23.783 billion to $24.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.07 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,226,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

