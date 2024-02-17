Invesco Ltd. Acquires 79,621 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $738,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Linde stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.56. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.77. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.