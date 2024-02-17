Invesco Ltd. Has $721.21 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,426,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $721,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $3,847,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 62.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 98,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.71. 1,455,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.