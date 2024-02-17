Invesco Ltd. Acquires 67,451 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.20. 1,190,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,504. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

