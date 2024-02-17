Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of Johnson Controls International worth $695,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 125,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 613,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $7,508,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

JCI stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

