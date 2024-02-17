Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,354,243 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of RTX worth $650,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,949,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,092. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.