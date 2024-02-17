Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,360,341 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,510,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,360,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $619,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 428,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 75,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 443,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 131,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 4,400,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

