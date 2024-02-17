Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Boeing worth $628,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,447. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

