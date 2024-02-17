Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.76% of Citigroup worth $598,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 11,527,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,851,520. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.