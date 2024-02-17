Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Tanger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tanger

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

SKT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,684. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tanger has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 426,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.