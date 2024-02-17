Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.58

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 466119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,106,000 after buying an additional 972,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after purchasing an additional 746,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 516,118 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

